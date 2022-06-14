‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ wins another VIBRANT poster; Check out!

O ScreenX exclusively released a beautiful new poster of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’bringing together the main cast.

According to a new listing by the AMC It’s from Cineworldthe fourth film in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth will actually have 119 minutes (i.e. 1 hour and 59 minutes) in duration.

In this way, the film is consecrated as one of the shortest in the marvel studiosjust ahead of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (118 minutes), ‘Ant Man’ (117 minutes), ‘Doctor Strange’ (115 minutes), ‘Thor the Dark World’ (112 minutes) and ‘The incredible Hulk’ (112 minutes).

Remembering that the film arrives on the day July 7th to national cinemas.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

As the film will include the participation of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (waititi) Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), there are several possibilities for this novel.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

