TV series win over audience with troubled relationships and no fairy tales

Love stories have always been successful in cinemas, especially in the golden years of Hollywood. However, nowadays, what conquers the public are the less romanticized TV productions. Troubled couples, with a lot of ups and downs in relationships, are the guarantee of a good rating. Some of the most successful shows, like “Friends” and “Sex and the City,” fit this picture. A surprise for those who believe that these programs are entertainment without any content.

In the story of “Sex on the City”, for example, the character Carrie Bradshaw shows the difficulties that a woman over 30 years old faces in the United States. The story takes place during the 90s, and its main focus is the love relationship of the protagonist lived by actress Sarah Jessica Parker. A success with the public, precisely for showing this more real story, with characters full of flaws and far from the princesses of fairy tales.

The couple spends about 25% of the series apart, they have more than six back and forth in dating. Even in the most recent productions, made by HBO Max, the challenges and questions of this love relationship remain. The public more than approves of this, as the couple Carrie and Mr. Big is the most beloved by fans.

Even the sitcom Friends goes that route. Even with the main focus on comedy, the most successful series on TV also shows the problems of a troubled relationship with Rachel and Ross. This classic couple faces a lot of ups and downs, and spend less than 2% of their production together. The difference between the two is one of the biggest problems, something that was exposed during the 236 episodes produced. Still, the public is in love with this duo.

Complicated drama and relationship

These two examples prove that real stories are getting more attention than idealized novels. Recently, for example, the mini-series “Scenes of a Marriage”, released in 2021, was very successful showing the daily life of a couple in crisis. The two go through the famous yo-yo effect, showing the audience some of the difficulties that exist in a marriage. The show was critically acclaimed, notably for the performances of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

During 2005 and 2015, the same theme also had strength, including in series with a lot of focus on controversies. This is the case of "The OC", which shows the couple with the most comings and goings. We're talking about Seth and Summer, played by Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson, respectively. The couple breaks up and comes back 20 times during the series, and they face many common problems. Of course, some moments are exaggerated, but it's a story closer to the real than a couple without problems.

Another series mentioned in the list is “Californication”, starring actors David Duchovny and Natascha McElhone. The two live the couple Hank and Karen, who spend less than 5% of the series together. They add up to five comings and goings in the seven seasons of the show, and they can also serve as an example for what we’re talking about. Reality is what draws the most attention on TV.

Cinema adapts

While one side of cinema is betting on the box office of superhero movies, the other part is following the same path as TV series. A good example of this is “Marriage Story”, a film acclaimed by critics for showing the reality of a marriage in crisis. Even the end of the production is worthy of praise, precisely because it escapes the cliché of happily ever after.

Thus, films and series are moving towards showing reality more and more. That dream of finding a soul mate and not experiencing any crisis no longer exists, as people want to see the difficulty they also face in cinemas and on TV. This has been done, and should continue to do so for years to come. The real relationships will continue to guarantee audiences for the series, and they can also make the cinema regain the audience lost to these shows.