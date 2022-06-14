Under sanctions, Russia’s fuel profit soars, study says

Despite selling less, rising prices made Moscow profit 93 billion euros in the first 100 days of the war.

Russia’s revenue from fossil fuel exports soared in the first 100 days of war with Ukraine. Under Western sanctions, Moscow traded less oil, natural gas and coal, but rising prices took 93 billion euros into Russian government coffers.

The data is from a study carried out by Crea (Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air), an independent organization that analyses, disseminates and proposes solutions to contain air pollution. Here is the full report (2 MB).

Crea considered data on exports of fossil fuels by Russia from February 24 – when the war in Ukraine began – to June 3, when the conflict completed 100 days.

According to the survey, the EU (European Union) imported 61% of the total, paying approximately 57 billion euros to the Kremlin in the period.

While Germany, which was the biggest importer of Russian oil, achieved a modest reduction in imports, China became the biggest buyer.

The biggest importers of Russian fossil fuels in the period were: China (12.6 billion euros), Germany (12.1 billion euros), Italy (7.8 billion euros), the Netherlands (7.8 billion euros) , Turkey (6.7 billion euros), Poland (4.4 billion euros), France (4.3 billion euros) and India (3.4 billion euros).



Reproduction/Crea – June 13, 2022 Biggest Russian Fossil Fuel Importers in the First 100 Days of War in Ukraine

India has become a major importer of Russian crude, buying 18% of the country’s exports. A significant portion of oil, according to the study, is re-exported as refined petroleum products to locations such as the United States and Europe. “An important gap to close”, says the text.

Also according to Crea, of the total revenue, 46 billion euros were paid for crude oil, 24 billion euros for natural gas, 13 billion euros for oil derivatives, 5.1 billion euros for LNG (liquefied natural gas). ) and €4.8 billion for coal.

“Import volumes dropped modestly in May, about 15% compared to the period before the invasion, as many countries and companies avoided Russian supplies.”, highlighted the report.



Reproduction/Crea – June 13, 2022 Estimate of Russia’s revenue from the export of fossil fuels

According to the study, reduced demand and a cut in the price of Russian oil cost the country 200 million euros a day in May. However, the increase in demand for fossil fuels has grown. “Average Russian export prices were on average 60% higher than last year, even discounting international prices.”, says the study.

The organization suggests “Strong sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil”, which is being transported to more distant regions. the meditate”would significantly limit the scope of this type of redirection of Russian exports”.