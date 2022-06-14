Understand why cryptocurrencies are ‘melting’ and worrying the world

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been losing value since April

The situation is not comfortable for those who have reserves in cryptocurrencies. After days of intense volatility, bitcoin plunged more than 10% this Monday because of the suspension of surveys on the Celsuis platformone of the most important cryptocurrency transactions.

Bitcoin’s price has dropped about 24% in the last seven sessions, to just under $24,000. Compared to the historic maximum, reached in November 2021, the drop is 65%.

O The cryptocurrency market was once valued at three billion dollars and is now worth a third of that.

Other cryptocurrencies are showing even greater losses. Ethereum, the second largest on the market, has dropped 34% in the last three days and is trading at $1,200 (R$ 6,200) even with the ongoing migration to Proof-of-Stake, a type of validation within the blockchain system.

The bad numbers involving cryptocurrencies are in line with the global financial market, which fears a bigger-than-expected inflationary wave. The rise in prices in the US, UK and European Union worries investors, who believe in a new phase of interest rate hikes and, consequently, worsening economic conditions.

Is it the end of cryptocurrencies?

It is still too early, however, to decree the end of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin.

“Cryptocurrencies are still valid. It is an asset that has the possibility, in the medium and long term, of gains, as the economy comes out of this crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. in the future”, evaluates Julian Portillo, professor of economics at Mackenzie.

With the rise in interest rates in US to try to tame the highest inflation in 40 years, the Fed (American Central Bank) generated fears in the world economy. Risky assets such as stock exchanges and cryptocurrencies were hit hardest.

“This interest rate tightening movement made investors look for safer assets, precisely for fear that central banks will continue to raise rates”, says the expert.

Mackenzie’s professor recalls that since April 2022, the fall of Share prices of American technology companies like NetflixAmazon and others, have led investors to increase their fear of investing in high-risk assets, such as stocks or cryptocurrencies, and as a result, they are looking for safer investments pegged to interest rates such as CDBs and other fixed income modalities.

A month later, the fall of the cryptocurrency Terra (Luna) and its ecosystem generated billions in losses around the world and triggered several warning signs among investors, who fear other ‘contagions’ involving cryptocurrencies. Just to give you an idea, the 11 Richest Crypto Billionaires in Industry Together Lost $60 Billionaccording to Forbes estimate, in the month of May.