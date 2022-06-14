Understand Why Electronics Overheat — And How It Damages Them | Electronics

From notebooks to TVs, every electronic device used in everyday life gets a little hot. This happens as a natural effect of the relationship between the electricity that makes them work and the means through which the current circulates. Wires, traces on logic boards, and components such as resistors and capacitors—as well as integrated circuits of all types and sizes—end up getting hot with use.

The normal phenomenon is, so far, unavoidable, but there are important points to consider in the relationship between how your appliances work and how much heat they generate — and how safe it is to expose components to high temperature. Next, we go into this subject in more depth so that you understand why your electronics get hot, and what the effect of heat is on the performance and also on the durability of your devices.

1 of 3 Electronic components are heat sensitive; high temperature (above 120º C) can irreversibly damage them — Photo: Filipe Garrett/TechTudo Electronic components are sensitive to heat; high temperature (above 120º C) can irreversibly damage them — Photo: Filipe Garrett/TechTudo

There is an intimate relationship between the circulation of electrical energy and the heating of electronic circuits. The effect is a physical phenomenon, which occurs by virtue of the fact that any conductor offers some level of resistance to the passage of electric current.

More simply, when you turn on your PC, the energy flowing through cables, wires, traces on the motherboard or logic circuits inside chips encounters some level of physical resistance to its passage. As energy does not disappear and cannot be destroyed, the effect of this resistance is measured in heat.

Although natural, the heat emitted during electronics operation has some negative effects. In addition to an inefficiency index — heat can be understood as an appreciable amount of energy that is not turning into information, for example — high temperatures can represent huge maintenance costs and degradation of the quality of electronic circuits, reducing their useful life.

Examples of heat damage

Electronic circuits in our current equipment are microscopic, delicate and highly sophisticated structures. When exposed to excessive heat, these structures can suffer irreparable physical damage, rendering the component unusable. A simple example of heat damage occurs when a processor is aggressively overclocked, or operates without any kind of temperature control.

In addition to this type of damage, where damage occurs in a few moments given exposure to a very high temperature and outside the design parameters of the component, excessive heat can have a cumulative effect over time. If your device runs all the time near the temperature limit, chances are that this operating regime is slowly damaging the internal structures of your equipment, shortening the lifespan to a point of no return where the device stops working.

Another type of heat damage is spot weld rupture. PlayStation 3 (PS3) and Xbox 360 consoles were particularly sensitive to the problem. When they got too hot, Sony and Microsoft video games would slowly melt the solder points that connected processors to motherboards. Depending on the broken solder point, the console could stop working and had to undergo a complex repair process.

2 of 3 Use of liquid nitrogen prevents the processor from melting in extreme overclocking — Photo: Disclosure / HKEPC Use of liquid nitrogen prevents the processor from melting in extreme overclocking — Photo: Disclosure / HKEPC

All electronic equipment generates heat when in operation because every medium offers some sort of resistance to current. But why does your PC get so much hotter than your smart watch or cell phone? The reason for the different levels of heat generated by circuits lies in the design of each circuit. Your PC is designed to operate with a level of thermal dissipation—or the ability to exchange heat with the environment, usually measured in Watts—far greater than your wristwatch.

This feature allows your PC to have a lot more performance, but as it needs to drain a lot more heat, it tends to be much bigger and emit more noise. On the other hand, your wristwatch cannot get too hot because it will passively release heat, as there is no room for a fan. The downside is that the watch will use much less electricity to run, making it suitable for battery power.

This reality reveals an important aspect: the greater the processing capacity, generally, the greater the heat generated by the equipment. In extreme cases, such as in datacenters or cryptocurrency mining farms, the heat generated by hundreds of machines running at 100% all the time is a huge technical problem, representing operating costs in the millions of dollars.

3 of 3 At the extreme, professional overclockers even pour liquid nitrogen to control the intense heat of a processor — Photo: Disclosure / Intel At the extreme, professional overclockers even pour liquid nitrogen to control the intense heat of a processor.

Recently, Microsoft has placed servers on the seabed to use water to cool their equipment. As water has a greater heat exchange capacity than air, the submerged data center tends to run cooler and uses less energy. In addition, it can represent a large economy in the medium and long term due to the reduction of expenses related to air conditioning and the replacement of defective machines due to the heat.

The Superconductor’s Dream

You may have heard of superconductors. They are materials with a fundamental capacity: to allow the circulation of electric current without offering resistance to its passage. An electronic with circuits made with such a material would have a performance tens of times higher than a current equivalent, in addition to being much more energy efficient and not getting hot during use.