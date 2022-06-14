US and allies say they will respond ‘quickly’ in case of North Korean nuclear test | World

The United States and its allies are preparing a quick response to the possibility that North Korea will carry out a new nuclear test, said on Monday (13) the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken.
“North Korea has completed preparations for (conducting) another nuclear test, and I believe it only needs a political decision” to act, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told a news conference in Washington. For him, a new test will provoke new international sanctions.
“We remain concerned about the prospect of what would be a seventh nuclear test,” the first since 2017, Blinken said.
South Korea’s tactical weapon system fires missiles off the country’s east coast during a joint exercise with the US in response to North Korean tests, June 6, 2022. — Photo: Government of South Korea via AFP
“We are in very close contact with our allies and close partners, starting with the Republic of Korea, Japan and others, to be able to respond quickly. We are ready to adjust our military position in the short and long term as necessary,” he said. .
North Korea has multiplied ballistic missile launches, including intercontinental ones. Since last month, Washington has been preparing to break its moratorium on nuclear tests.
Blinken vowed to keep up “the pressure” until North Korean leader Kim Jong-un changed his ways. He said the US remains open to direct dialogue “without preconditions”.