US is buying air tickets in bulk from Taliban airline

The information that the US government is having to massively buy air tickets from the state-owned airline Ariana Afghan, currently in the hands of the Taliban, was initially given by the NBC news network, citing four sources close to the process. The payments, however, would not come directly from the US government’s accounts, but from a structured operation based in Qatar, which acts as an intermediary in the process.

The purpose of the transactions, however, is to allow for the continued evacuation of Afghans who previously served alongside US troops in Afghanistan. As the evacuation flights were carried out only in August of last year, after the Taliban took over the country again, and other flights operated by Qatar lasted until last January, after that, the evacuation of refugees was only possible by agreement with the Taliban and on flights operated by local companies.for two months now.

Ariana Afghan has two flights per week on the Kabul-Doha route, however, US prices per seat on the flight were not reported. According to the company’s website, a one-way ticket on the route costs about $480.

The efforts, however, could take a long time, as more than 150,000 Afghans are estimated to be trying to move to the United States, many of whom have already left Afghanistan since August last year, but most are still in Afghan territory. They want to leave the Taliban’s yoke because they don’t agree with their form of government and also out of fear, after helping the US in its domination of the country for 20 years.

Despite not being a sanctioned airline, Ariana Afghan is banned from flying to the European Union and the United States because of its reckless safety record.




