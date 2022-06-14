Use your cell phone to find out if you have hidden cameras in your house!

There are those who think that spy stories and hidden cameras are just fictions of films from Hollywood. However, there are several revealing cases of stalking and spying inside the hypothetically safest places: homes. In this way, the question remains about whether or not we are under spying, or how to know if there is a hidden camera in our home.

For this, you can count on the help of ToFwhich is an investigation engine available for smartphones.

Read more: Physical headquarters of technology companies may end

How does ToF work?

Many people do not know what ToF means, although it is already available on the vast majority of smartphones. For example, it’s the engine we use to do facial recognition on our unlock screens, as well as recognize gestures and shapes. In this case, the sensor emits an infrared beam capable of locating objects, and measures the time taken for the rays to be reflected in the identification.

With this, it was possible to perceive that there is another use in the ToF mechanism, which is precisely the identification of possible spy cameras. This happens because, when the sensor emits its light, it is automatically possible to create a very characteristic reflection on the lens, and with that the devices are recognized.

But of course, for this, some functional changes were necessary in this mechanism, such as the addition of an intelligent system capable of reporting on the ideal range for scanning objects. As a consequence, as soon as the smartphone is very close to suspicious objects, the glare will become intense on the sensor.

Engine still under test

Some tests have already been done to verify the real effectiveness of ToF for the location of hidden cameras. So far, all of them have shown that, although it is possible, it takes some time for recognition to be done with a regular cell phone. However, there are already techniques to improve this functionality.

Furthermore, not all cell phones have the necessary module for research, although there are already plans to make a cell phone much smarter. Not to mention all the benefits that would be possible for intelligence services in criminal investigations.