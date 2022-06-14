Vargas released by the DM and reinforces Atltico in the sequence of the season

Atltico will have an important reinforcement for the sequence of the season. This Monday (13), Eduardo Vargas was released by the club’s medical department (DM) after recovering from a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh.

Vargas is once again the option for Turkish coach Mohamed at the most troubled moment of the season. He will compete for position with Keno, Ademir, Savinho, Eduardo Sasha and Fbio Gomes, in addition to Hulk, the team’s absolute starter.

At 32, Vargas has two goals and two assists in 13 games this season. The tendency is for the Chilean to start the confrontation with Cear on the bench.

On the other hand, the alvinegro will not count on midfielders Allan and Jair, suspended for the match. The Rooster will visit Vozo this Wednesday (15), at 7 pm, at Castelo, in Fortaleza.