Vasco supporter in childhood, Maurício Souza is presented: “Biggest challenge of my career” | vasco

Vasco officially introduced Maurício Souza as the new coach on Monday afternoon. Mauricinho, who has passed through the club’s futsal youth categories, revealed that he was rooting for the Cruz de Malta team and that he was fulfilling a childhood dream.

– My childhood dream was to play professionally for Vasco, but I was a mediocre player. I played professionally, but not for Vasco. Here I played futsal. When I was six years old, my godfather gave me a Vasco da Gama uniform and I’ve been a fan ever since. He died when I was eight years old – said Maurício Souza during his presentation.

– Some time later, as a coach, I commanded Vasco’s under-15 futsal team. When you see the possibility of living this professional environment in your childhood club, it’s a dream I’ve had for a long time and I’ve never given up. It’s different working at the club where you grew up cheering, going to Maracanã, it’s different. I’m holding back here, but I’m very happy at this moment – added the coach, who will have his first chance in the professional.

In addition to Maurício Souza, Vasco also hired assistant coach João Eduardo.

Maurício Souza comments on time of contract with Vasco and relationship with 777

The commander signed a short contract with Vasco, valid until December this year. The term of the relationship followed a suggestion from 777 Partners, which is about to buy SAF Vasco, and which intends to evaluate the work of the football department at the end of the season. Mauricinho also commented on the company’s arrival at the club.

– Regarding working time, the conversation was a contract until the end of the year. Regarding the 777, maybe I would think twice if I was given the deadline for a buffer job. If 777 comes along and you happen to want to change, I will be extremely happy to experience what I am experiencing now. Few coaches had the honor of coaching Vasco da Gama.

– If that happens, I will leave extremely happy to have had the opportunity to coach a giant team like Vasco. I’m not worried about that. My concern starts in a little while on the field, at Saturday’s game. The fans will not want to know who Vasco went up, they just want Vasco to go up.

Vasco defined the name of Maurício as a replacement for Zé Ricardo last Saturday, and the hiring was announced on Monday. During this period, the crowd created a lot of resistance to the coach and the rejection was great. The commander said he understood the supporter’s stance.

– To tell the truth, from the bottom of my heart, I understand all kinds of rejection. I don’t understand more rude and threatening messages. This is passion, this is Vasco da Gama. The fans want the best of them. He would certainly like to see Tite, Guardiola, a renowned coach sitting here. I don’t take it personally. It’s passion, we have to know how to deal with it. I know and I treat naturally. One of my goals here at Vasco is, in the end, if I can, to give a hug to everyone who has shown some kind of rejection. I’m sure their will is no greater than mine. It may be the same, but it is not greater – said Maurício, who added:

– Of course I wanted to get here hugged by the fan, but it was not possible. I’m sure we’ll be able to turn this around. I want Vasco’s fans to have the same approval I had with Flamengo’s fans. I understand the rejection, I don’t take it personally. I will prepare myself and study and I know that I have the capacity to do a job that can yield fruits and results.

The hiring was a bet by Carlos Brazil and Eduardo Húngaro, Vasco’s manager and coordinator, respectively. But that was not a consensus internally due to the lack of experience in command of professional teams. It was up to the two leaders to convince the Vasco leadership.

Maurício Souza is 48 years old and commanded Flamengo’s professional team on an interim basis on some occasions and was Maurício Barbieri’s assistant at Rubro-Negro in 2018. However, the coach has a history of victories at the base. He won, as a coach, the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and the Brasileirão under-20, among other titles also for Flamengo. His last job was as an assistant for Athletico-PR, between February and May of this year.

The new coach is already in charge of the first training session this Tuesday, in preparation for the game against Londrina, away from home, next Saturday, at 4 pm.

Maurício Souza says he talked to Zé Ricardo and wants to keep Vasco’s style

See other interview topics:

First chance on a professional team

– I try to treat it naturally because that’s what I’ve been looking for all along. It’s the biggest challenge of my career. I prepared myself for this. It is without a doubt a very serious challenge. I know the pressure I’m going to face. I am very calm, I accept the challenge calmly. I have been looking for this moment in my life all along. I have to treat it naturally, understand the possible rejections and seek the results.

– Vasco has been looking for the best for his commission. I had zoom conversations with him. He is a highly capable professional. He had the club’s interest, my endorsement and I’m sure he will be very happy here.

Playing style and conversation with Zé Ricardo

– I saw all Vasco’s games. I cannot come here and understand that I have to change something for the result to happen. Zé Ricardo is my friend, we have several things in common. I didn’t experience his work, but I couldn’t help but notice Vasco’s intensity on the field. And my first objective is to make Vasco not lose anything that has been built so far. Of course, over time, each coach has its own peculiarities. Teams will evolve over time.

– I talked to Zé. The next step was to evolve some sectors that he understood to be necessary to evolve. Zé leaves, but the entire team remains. Of course, there are differences between the coaches, but we will try to follow this path that is working.

– It’s the biggest challenge of my career. It’s a child’s dream. To be doing this interview right now is a dream. Vasco is not an invitation, Vasco is a summons. I know it’s a delicate moment, but I couldn’t say no. When Brazil called me, I said: “Brazil, I’m in”. Of course I said that it wouldn’t be a buffer contract, I wanted a contract by the end of the year. But there was no way my heart could deny an invitation from Vasco da Gama.

– I was part of commissions and played in some of the most important championships in Brazil. Three Libertadores, two Brazilians… I believe that everyone has to take the first step. I have to thank Carlos Brazil and Vasco for the courage to support me. For many, experience is lacking. But I have experience in football, I have experience in directing renowned athletes.

– Regarding the conversation with Zé, we talked in a way about the team’s evolution process. He had an idea, established a very strong defensive system and it paid off. Then consequently he intended to have a team with more possession, a higher markup. This was already happening. Emílio Faro himself spoke about the merit of Zé Ricardo in the last game. The team is already showing an evolution. But it cannot stop there. We want to follow up on a team that has been playing well and getting results. It’s not up to me to come here and change players because I like it. This will be done on a daily basis, with whoever is training and playing better.

Invitation to take on the Vasco

– A great honor to have received the invitation. Having been chosen after all these processes and they came to my name. I will give my life for Vasco. Every effort to put Vasco in the place he deserves. The success that Vasco has had goes through all the processes that the club has, all professionals who are here. Coming here and finding this environment, I have no doubt that it makes my job easier. I know the greatness of the club. It’s a challenge, but I feel prepared and confident that we’ll make it.

– I like a pressing team, which thinks about having the ball, much more proactive than reactive… But I also understand that the team has to have balance when going down or up the line. Grouped game. You can vary. My idea is that the team has variations within the game. But the first idea is to put pressure on the opponent and have control of the game with possession.

Serie B access and title

– I’m really comfortable. I feel at home, with people I know and trust. I will dedicate these months of my life to Vasco da Gama. I will dedicate it to making Vasco return to the elite of Brazilian football, preferably with a title. Vasco enters the championship to win. This is the message I leave for the fans.

