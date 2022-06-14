Vasco’s new coach, Maurício Souza is a multi-champion at the base, creates the salon and has a strategist profile | vasco

Maurício Souza was not a consensus internally, but he will be the replacement for Zé Ricardo. The conviction of Carlos Brazil and Eduardo Húngaro, Vasco’s manager and coordinator, weighed in the choice, respectively. But what made football’s strongmen bet their chips on a coach who has never been in charge of a professional team?

A lot of people turned up their noses, including within the football department, but Brazil and Húngaro paid for the hiring and convinced Vasco’s leadership that, among the options, in the current scenario of the club, Maurício was the best choice.

+ See the complete table of the Série B of the Brasileirão

The two worked most of their career with youth categories. They are professionals who have distinguished themselves in the segment and know the area well. They worked together and saw Maurício excel in grassroots teams. First at Botafogo, but especially at Flamengo, in which he won numerous titles. In the under-20 category, he was champion of Copinha, Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro and Supercopa do Brasil, for example.

Roger Flores, on Maurício Souza: “He needs a more winding path to take over Vasco”

The style of play of Maurício’s teams, 48 ​​years old, also attracted Vasco’s attention. Internally, it is considered that he is a coach with a balanced profile, who prepares his teams according to the opponents and has a tactical repertoire. The club also believes that he is one of the few coaches of the new generation who know how to work in a high block, pressing in an organized way.

Even without the financial support of 777, the financial issue was also decisive. Other questions, however, were taken into account, according to the ge. The fact that he knows and enjoys working with young players, the repertoire of set pieces, the way he deals with people management and the sanguine style on the edge of the field.

1 of 7 Maurício Souza, former Flamengo under-20 coach, is Vasco’s new coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Maurício Souza, former Flamengo under-20 coach, is Vasco’s new coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

by the professional, Mauricinho commanded Flamengo on 19 occasionsmost of it in the first rounds of the Campeonato Carioca of 2020 and 2021, when the club started the competition with the under-20 boys.

He also took over the team on an interim basis in the interval between the departure of one coach and the arrival of another, when Rogério Ceni tested positive for Covid-19 and also when Renato Gaúcho preferred not to travel to Natal in a clash in the Copa do Brasil last year, after of having won the first game by 6 to 0. In all, there were 12 victories, three draws and four defeats in those occasions.

In addition to his experience in Botafogo and Flamengo, Maurício had a short stint at Athletico earlier this year, when he took over as Alberto Valentim’s assistant coach, but ended up dismissed approximately less than three months after arriving, due to the team’s bad moment. At Vasco, he will have the first opportunity to play a job as an effective coach for the professional.

Maurício Souza was Eduardo Húngaro’s assistant coach in the first half of 2014, when Botafogo played in the Libertadores group stage. At the time, the team passed the previous sentence well, but fell in the group stage, after being in last place in their bracket.

The following year, he was the under-20 coach when Carlos Brazil took a position in the management of the alvinegro club’s base. The relationship with the current football coordinator and general manager of Vasco was essential for the hiring announced this Monday. Maurício is also a childhood friend and very close to Zé Ricardo, his predecessor at the club.

O ge heard several people who worked with Mauricinho in recent years, from the origins in indoor soccer to recent experiences in Botafogo and Flamengo. Among the words used to define him are applied, intelligent, studious and strategist.

At Flamengo, for example, Mauricinho’s work is considered essential in the rise of Rodrigo Muniz, who took off under his command at Carioca last year and, months later, was sold to Fulham, from England, for around R$50. million (at the exchange rate at the time). He is also very close to players such as goalkeeper Hugo Souza and midfielder Luiz Henrique, created at Flamengo’s base and current Vasco player.

2 of 7 Rodrigo Muniz and Maurício Souza in Carioca 2021 — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Rodrigo Muniz and Maurício Souza in Carioca 2021 — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

In Flamengo’s daily life, Maurício was one of the favorite company of left-back Filipe Luís in the prose about tactical schemes. The new Vasco coach, proud, usually shares on his profile on a social network the videos of some of his works. They are goal shots and play constructions that draw attention for the exchange of passes from foot to foot until reaching the opponent’s area.

Mauricinho admires the philosophy of play of Pep Guardiola, current Manchester City manager. But his great inspiration, and also his mentor in the profession, was Ricardo Lucena, former futsal coach champion of the 2000 Futsal League with Vasco, until today the only title of a Rio de Janeiro club in the competition. Maurício was a player, apprentice and friend of Lucena, who died in 2007 from bladder cancer.

It was at Lucena’s recommendation that he began his coaching career at Casa de España, initially in charge of the under-11. According to its press office website, more than 20 titles won in the 10 years he migrated to futsal and field football in Botafogo and Flamengo.

Carioca Under-17 Champion 2011

Carioca Champion Adult Category 2011

Carioca Under-17 Champion 2012

2012 Under-20 Carioca Champion

2012 U-20 Brazilian Cup Champion

Runner-up Carioca Adult 2013

2013 Under-20 Brazilian Cup Champion

Carioca Under-20 Champion 2013

Botafogo field football

Under-13 Youth Cup Champion (2010)

Cup Champion Reveals Under-17 Talents (2011)

Rio Sub-20 Cup Champion (2014)

Carioca Under-20 Champion (2014)

Tournament Champion Otávio Pinto Guimarães Under-20 (2015)

Flamengo soccer field

São Paulo Junior Football Cup Champion (2018)

Rio Sub-20 Cup Champion (2018)

Tournament Champion Otávio Pinto Guimarães Under-20 (2018)

Champion of the U-20 Guanabara Cup (2019)

Carioca Under-20 Champion (2019)

Cup Champion Otávio Pinto Guimarães Under-20 (2019)

Brazilian Under-20 Champion (2019)

Champion of the Copa do Brasil U-20 (2019)

3 of 7 Luiz Henrique, Maurício Souza and Hugo with the Brazilian Sub-20 Super Cup — Photo: Personal Archive Luiz Henrique, Maurício Souza and Hugo with the Brazilian U-20 Super Cup — Photo: Personal Archive

Origins of indoor soccer

Although he was a professional player on the field, with stints in América and other lesser teams, Maurício Souza is a son of indoor soccer. He was Vasco’s futsal athlete at the end of his career, between 2001 and 2002, in the team that succeeded the team led by Manoel Tobias and company – he arrived at the club at the time when Vasco’s investment in the sport was interrupted. A few years later, he returned to São Januário as a member of the technical committee.

4 of 7 Mauricinho in Vasco’s futsal team in 2002 — Photo: Personal Archive Mauricinho in Vasco’s futsal team in 2002 — Photo: Personal Archive

5 of 7 Mauricinho (featured) as a member of the technical committee of Vasco’s under-15 in the Brazil Cup in 2009 — Photo: Personal Archive Mauricinho (featured) as a member of Vasco’s under-15 coaching staff in the 2009 Copa Brasil — Photo: Personal Archive

– He was a very intelligent right winger, a point guard, a player of refined technique – says Sávio Badini, physical trainer of Vasco’s futsal team in 2002.

– He had very sharp body control, he was a player who participated well in the setup of plays, gave assists. I remember that I faced Maurício a lot, as a player and coach, we didn’t like him to have the ball precisely to not think about the game, not set up, not dominate the attacking actions. He had a good read on the game, he was a good player,” he added.

As a coach, he only migrated to the field in 2010, when he commanded Botafogo’s under-11 in a competition in Rio Bonito. However, he continued to work on futsal in parallel. Three years later, in 2013, he received the nickname “Mouricinho”, an allusion to the multi-champion Portuguese coach José Mourinho, for the row of trophies won at the alvinegro club.

The fact of working simultaneously on the field and on the court yielded a good story in the knockout phase of the U-20 Brazil Cup in 2012, when he arrived at a game against Foz Cataratas with the ball already rolling, due to the commitment in another category. Botafogo lost by 3 to 1, but turned to 7 to 4 after the arrival of their coach.

“When he arrived, the team started in a different mood, started to run more. There will be scolding there (laughs). It was when he entered the gym that the team started to react”, recalls a former teammate of his.

Mauricinho will have the chance at Vasco that he has been waiting for a long time, as his friend Antônio Wagner Kbça, who is now a futsal coach because of Maurício, tells us.

– He was a great stimulator of my growth. For those of us who know him, we know that he is one of the best coaches in our state and he will do great things if he is allowed to work. Undoubtedly, he is more prepared than a lot of famous names who have managed top clubs – claims Kbça.

– Only by allowing work that Brazil will see who it is. In a while, you’ll be able to see what I’m talking about. We are talking about one of the biggest names in football, who was once in futsal and we are proud to see him now as a protagonist – he concludes.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!