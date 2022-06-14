Vélez Sarsfield director comments on the situation of Luca Orellano, midfielder monitored by Flamengo

Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) revelation, Luca Orellano, 22, is on the radar of Flamengo. Rubro-Negro’s football department has already sought information from the staff and monitors the athlete, but, in contact with the THROW! this Tuesday, the board of the Argentine club reinforced that it was not sought out about shirt 10.

“So far there has been no formal contact,” said Diego Gonzalez, vice president of Vélez Sarsfield, about Orellano.

With a contract until December 2023, Luca Orellano has a contract termination penalty of eight million euros, around R$42 million according to the current price. Important name in Maurício Pellegrino’s team, shirt 10 will not have the exit facilitated by Vélez.

São Paulo is another Brazilian club that is interested in the player, as reported by Argentine journalist Martin Etcheverry.

Formed in the youth divisions of Vélez, Orellano assumed a prominent role in the 2020/21 season, when he played 59 matches, scored seven goals and provided five assists. In 2021/22, the midfielder started in 17 of the 24 games, in which he scored three goals and three assists.