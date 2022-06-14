Vicência Santos, by Maria Fernanda Cândido, and other witches we love on HBO Max

Advertising

The movie that was at the top of the national box office for weeks, FANTASTIC ANIMALS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS, came to HBO Max from the theater to your home at no additional cost. And one character in particular has been enchanting fans of the saga: the witch Vicência Santos.

Brazilian Minister of Magic and candidate for the position of Supreme Chief of the International Confederation of Wizards, Vicência is played by actress Maria Fernanda Cândido from Paraná. According to the interpreter, the character’s name comes from the verb ‘thriving’ and reflects her confidence and attitude in the face of challenges. Elegant and discreet, Vicencia has a decisive role in this new Wizarding World™ classic.

In addition to the first Brazilian witch in the Mundo Mágico franchise, HBO Max has listed five other iconic witches that fans can see and review on the platform.

MELISANDRE, THE RED WOMAN (GAME OF THRONES)

Played by Carice van Houten, Melisandre is advisor to Stannis Baratheon and priestess of the Lord of Light, a divine entity that gathers followers in Westeros. Introduced in the second season of George RR Martin’s series, the mysterious red-haired woman is extremely attractive and claims to possess magical powers, in addition to the gift of prophecy. The sorceress wears a ruby ​​necklace that appears to be the source of her powers.

HERMIONE AND BELATRIX (HARRY POTTER)

A character from JK Rowling’s books immortalized by actress Emma Watson, Hermione is Harry Potter’s best friend and one of the most diligent students in the history of Hogwarts School of Magic. Despite being born to non-magical parents, with her intelligence and loyalty, Hermione becomes a powerful sorceress and a key ally in the battle against the villain, Voldemort. On the opposite side of the confrontation is the pure-blood witch Bellatrix Lestrange. Played by the English Helena Bonham Carter, the eccentric villain makes her first appearance in HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE as a follower of ‘He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named’.

MS. EVA ERNST / SUPREME GREAT WITCH (WITCHES CONVENTION)

In 2020, Anne Hathaway gave life to the Great Witch Supreme in the remake of the classic fiction that tells the story of a boy who comes across a meeting of witches, who plan to turn all the children in the world into mice. The Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning actress delivers an extravagant and playful performance. In the original 1990 version, this leader, Ms. Eva Ernst, is played by the multi-talented Anjelica Huston, award-winning American actress, director, producer and writer; also known for her portrayal of Morticia Adams.

WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST (THE WIZARD OF OZ)

In this undisputed classic of children’s literature and international cinema, we meet one of the most iconic witches of all time: the Wicked Witch of the West. After the girl Dorothy has arrived in Oz by tearing down a house on her sister and thus taking possession of the ruby ​​shoes, the green villain with the pointy hat, played by Margaret Hamilton, vows revenge.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETSthese and other classic titles are available at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers.