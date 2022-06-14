Video captures former boxing champion knocking out boy in beak as a security guard – Monet

+



Julius Francis knocks out boy at the event (Photo: reproduction twitter)

It seems that every bully who gets into trouble at the doors of events, clubs and the like completely loses the sense of danger. Proof of this is a young man who created a ruckus at the door of an event and food court in London without even realizing that a former boxing champion was acting as security at the place on the very day he decided to show the world how strong and brawny he (thought he) was.

Julius Francis takes on Mike Tyson in fight promotion in the 2000s (Photo: getty)

At the age of 57, Julius Francis, a former professional boxer who was once European and Intercontinental champion, having taken to the ring even to challenge Mike Tyson, is now security at BOXPARK Wembley, where the whole mess caught on video took place. On the fateful day, a man wearing a blue bandana is seen shouting and gesturing to other boys and security guards, cursing and threatening.

In the middle of the jostling, security guards manage to isolate the bully, with him being separated from other people by security bars. At one point, when the man sees he’s too far from the fray, he turns on Francis, ignoring the disproportionate size between the two. By outlining posture and offensive attitude, the ex-boxer delivers a single punch, leaving the bully on the ground.

The video went viral on the internet, being commented on by several figures in sports journalism who recognized the former boxer in his new activity, but with the old punch of yore. In 2000, when he faced Tyson, Francis ended up almost like the guy at the door of the club, being defeated by knockout with less than a minute of fight.