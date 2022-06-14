“Want the player now, in July”; Brazilian giant goes with everything to take Ferreirinha from Grêmio

One of the main names of Grêmio, which is fighting to climb to Serie A of the Brasileirão, the still young Ferreirinha, 24 years old, may be changing the giant from Rio Grande do Sul to play in Rio de Janeiro football later this year. Who informs is the journalist Marco Souza.

According to their sources, the Botafogo is very interested in hiring the Grêmio player for the rest of the Brazilian football season. The journalist says that the carioca club is studying a proposal to count on the player now, in July, when a new window opens in Brazil.

Recently, other local sources reported that the carioca giant tried to take him out of Grêmio, but the request, for 8 million euros, made the board stop. Months later, another source appears reporting the carioca interest in the young striker.

Botafogo’s new owner, John Textor has already given his word that new hires may arrive at Botafogo by the middle of the year. The idea is to make Luis Castro’s team even more competitive among Brazil’s current strengths – Galo, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Eye clubs in Ferreirinha

In addition to Bota, there are other clubs in Brazil with an eye on the Grêmio player. The last one was Flamengo. In Europe, there are also looks for the player.