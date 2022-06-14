Warriors beat Boston and are one win away from another title

In a series marked by balance – only one point separated the two teams in the first four games of the series – and the excellent level of basketball presented by both teams, it was a little shocking to see how terrible the Boston Celtics were in the first quarter of the Game. 5 of the NBA Finals. It was one of the worst quarters of basketball Boston has played in the year, and where all of its worst tendencies were in the foreground: bad decision-making, turnovers that gave away easy baskets to the opponent, possession of the ball in the attack where the team didn’t rotate. the ball didn’t even open spaces before shooting, and a general inattention to the game. It would be a small preview of what would happen in Game 5, which ended with a 104-94 victory for the Golden State Warriors and puts the California team with a hand in the cup.

In the first 12 minutes of play, the Celtics scored a measly 16 points, committed four turnovers, and failed to hit a single three-ball or free throw. Golden State scored 27 to open an 11-point lead, and that without playing particularly well in attack despite a fierce and very active defense. The only thing holding back a bigger gap was a series of hard shots from Boston stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who combined for 10 points in the period, and a visibly tired Stephen Curry after his Game 4 masterpiece. , in that sense, it was even cheap, and it gave hope to the Celtic hosts.

Boston even came back more connected in the second half, taking advantage of Curry’s absence to tighten defensively and cut the lead to 6 points with good plays from Tatum and Marcus Smart, but ran into another problem: the inability to hit three-point balls. It was TWELVE consecutive mistakes to start the game, the worst mark in the NBA Finals in 25 years, and that helped keep Golden State a comfortable lead. Eventually, Boston’s threes started to drop and Tatum, Horford and Smart got to hit three in a row, but by then Golden State had regained its rhythm and got back to rocking.

With Kevon Looney in foul trouble, Golden State bet on its low formations with Draymond Green at center, and it worked out too well: after four bad games to start the Finals, Green had an excellent first half on both sides of the court, scoring 8 points – the same number he scored in Games 1, 3 and 4 ADDED – 4 rebounds, 3 assists and being the world destroyer in defense we are used to. And Boston, naturally, couldn’t help but shoot itself in the foot: There were five more turnovers in the second quarter, bringing the team’s total to nine for the game, and missing four free throws of the eight it tried.

And the big name of the first half was Andrew Wiggins, who has been handily the Warriors’ second-best player in the Finals. Taking advantage of the extreme defense the Celtics dedicated to Curry – effectively making Golden State play 4v4 on offense at times – and the team’s lower formation, the Canadian dominated the paint and rebounds, ending the first half with 16 points. and 7 rebounds, playing almost as a center on some plays and hitting the mid-range shots. The lead, which had dropped to six points, was back to twelve at half-time – and once again the feeling is that it had been cheap for the Celtics.

But then came the third quarter, and came the sprint that everyone had been waiting for… only from the wrong team. It was the Boston Celtics who scored the first 10 points to open the period, and then hit SIX straight three-pointers – three of them from Jayson Tatum – to tie and eventually take the lead midway through the third quarter, 58-55. With Stephen Curry cold on the shots (0-9 on the long balls) and Boston on the bonus with 7 minutes left, the Celtics had a chance to fire up the scoreboard, but Curry did what great players do: find other ways to impact the game. Curry provided three assists (two for three-pointers) and created several more, attracting the defense and initiating passing sequences.

At that moment the game simply turned into a shootout, like two heavyweight boxers who no longer have any cards up their sleeves and simply trade punches until one falls. Every time one team got ahead, the other responded; every spectacular basket on one side soon found a match seconds later. Tatum made great baskets and made some truly spectacular passes and long balls, Jaylen Brown showed up for the game, Klay Thompson hit two shots from three, Poole another two, and the final minutes were some of the most insane you’ll ever see on a court. basketball, pure quality from both sides. When the dust settled and the clock chimed the end of the quarter, Golden State’s lead was just one point.

And if the third period of Golden State wasn’t what we expected, the last quarter showed that he was just late. With Curry on the bench, Golden State amended a 10-0 streak to take the lead and open a lead they would no longer deliver amid – guess what – a series of mental errors by the Boston Celtics, whose offense again stopped running ball and take actions, and instead went back to forcing contested shots. Some questionable markings from the judges also helped mentally take the Celtics out of the game, and Golden State took the opportunity to take advantage again led by Andrew Wiggins’ gala performance. Boston would still commit more turnovers to end the game with 18 total, plus 10 missed free throws; in the first nine minutes of the decisive period, Boston had scored just five points. And it couldn’t be other than Wiggins to end the match, which ended with the Warriors’ 104-94 victory.

Golden State is now just one win away from the title, and could claim its fourth ring in eight years as early as Thursday in Boston. The series isn’t over yet, of course: Boston has weathered adversity all year, and one shouldn’t harbor any illusions that Golden State will have an easy time in the next (or next) game(s). The Celtics are 3-0 in those playoffs in playoffs, with two of those wins away from home; they will sell dearly for possible elimination.

But this is the kind of defeat that must hurt a lot. For four games, Stephen Curry and his greatness were the only reason the Warriors even had a chance; the rest of the team was somewhere between dull and terrible, and if it weren’t for Steph playing in another stratosphere, the series would be 3-1 to Boston or even over. In Game 5, however, Boston finally saw Steph have her worst game – 0-9 on long balls, 7-22 on shooting for 16 points – and even then the team failed to come out with the win. After four games carrying his teammates on his back, it was time for the rest of the Golden State team to step in and help their star perform his worst in the series (although, it’s worth mentioning, Curry was spectacular in passing and defense): Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson 21 points with five long balls, Jordan Poole and Gary Payton combining for 29 off the bench, and even Draymond Green with 8-8-7 and his out-of-this-world defense as usual. For the first time in the series, the Warriors showed the strength of their collective – and as a result, they are close to returning to the top of the NBA.