Welcome to Raccoon City” Coming to HBO Max

The sequel features Kaya Scodelario and Robbiel Amell as the main characters of “Resident Evil”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 6/14/2022 at 2:00 pm – Updated at 2:23 pm

If you’re a fan of the “Resident Evil” franchise video games, you’ve certainly been looking forward to the release of “Resdent Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” in theaters. And now, it will be officially released in the HBO Max catalog. The news was revealed this Tuesday (14) by streaming, through their social networks.

With an announcement made on Twitter, HBO’s digital platform took the opportunity to release a new trailer for the feature. Watch:

Discover the origin of evil. Are you ready to enter Raccoon City? #Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City coming soon, #DoCinemaParaSuaCasaon HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/scKYqDXmFn — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) June 14, 2022

“Once the thriving home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has turned the city into a desert… with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When this evil is unleashed, the townspeople will… change… forever and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night.” reads the official synopsis for “Resdent Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts (“Deep Fear”), the cast of the new adaptation of the game also includes Robbie Amell (“Upload”), Kaya Scodelario (“Spin Out”), Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Tom Hopper (“The Umbrella Academy”), Avan Jogia (“Bright Victoria”) and Neal McDonough (“Sonic: The Movie”).

“Resdent Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” does not yet have a set date to arrive on HBO Max.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!