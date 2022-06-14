WhatsApp launches conversation transfer from Android to iPhone

Mark Zuckerberg announced this Tuesday (14), in a post on his official Facebook account, that it will now be possible to transfer chat history from Android to iOS. According to the CEO of Meta, users will be able to send conversations, photos, videos and voice messages from one operating system to another while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

The feature should be made available gradually to all users, but it is worth mentioning that devices must have at least the version of Android 5 and iOS 15.5 installed. Transfer is not guaranteed to work on iPhones running iOS 16 beta.

To perform the transfer, it is not necessary to use a cable, just the same Wi-Fi network. The first step is to use the Move to iOS app on your Android device and follow the instructions. After transferring all your mobile data, you need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and log in using the same phone number used on your Android device.

Once this is done, all conversations will appear in full on the user’s iPhone.

Playback/WABetaInfo

iPhone to Android

The function to transfer conversations from iPhone to Android was already available last year. In this case, the user needs a USB-C Lightning cable, have the Smart Switch app on Android and WhatsApp version 2.21.160.17 (or higher) on iOS.