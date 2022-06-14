WhatsApp releases data transfer from Android to iPhone | Social networks

WhatsApp is now able to transfer information from an Android phone to an iPhone. This is an old feature that has been highly requested by those who have switched platforms, as normally the user had to start all conversations from scratch. Messages, photos, audios, stickers and various other types of media can go through the migration.

The novelty arrives this Tuesday (14) to iOS 15.4 and the latest version of WhatsApp on the Play Store. However, for now it will only be shown to those who are part of the WhatsApp beta program on Android. It is not yet known when the feature will reach all users. You also need the Migrate to iOS app.

Three types of data are not transferred, as the TechTudo: Messages about Meta Pay-linked payments, call history, and the account’s public name.

The average time for data transfer can take from a few minutes to a few hours. The two smartphones talk to each other over a wireless connection that goes through encryption. Apple explains that it does not receive any copies of the information.

It was already possible to migrate iPhone conversations to Samsung cell phones. Gradually, therefore, the most used messaging application in Brazil works with the main companies in the sector to carry out the migration of content.

Some programs bring the same proposal as the feature announced today, but they are usually laborious and unofficial processes.

