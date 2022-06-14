When does Doctor Strange 2 debut on Disney+? Marvel announces date

If you want to know when Doctor Strange 2 debuts on Disney+, we have good news for Marvel fans. Finally Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a date to arrive on streaming. First of all, the platform recently announced that the feature will debut in the catalog on June 22.

Anyway, the film, which has been showing in theaters since May 5, follows the adventures of the title character across the multiverse. In addition, he is joined by the new heroine, America Chavez.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Wong. See below the announcement of social networks on twitter from Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness streams June 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eDgsTZ7tHe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 2, 2022

the continuation of Doctor Strange has grossed over $374 million at the North American box office. In Brazil, the film has already taken more than 7 million spectators to movie theaters, totaling R$148.1 million in tickets sold.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it is the fourth biggest Marvel movie in the country. Furthermore, the film only loses to Avengers: Infinity War (R$ 238 million), Spider-Man: No Return Home (R$317 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($338 million).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Synopsis

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and his partner Wong (Benedict Wong), continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat. The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The feature belongs to phase 4 of the MCU where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the villains of the Web to the world of the Avengers and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to count on the help of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who lives in isolation since the events of WandaVision.