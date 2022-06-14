Who is the defender who played 1 game for Corinthians and can earn 74 million

Defender Robert Renan has only played one game as a professional for Corinthians and can already be worth around 12 million pounds on the ball market (about R$ 74.5 million at the current price). In recent days, the 18-year-old has received polls from two Premier League teams, whose names have not been revealed. The English are willing to make the millionaire proposal to Alvinegro to take the defender.

The athlete’s representatives are in London and are talking to possible people interested in removing the defender from Corinthians. Robert Renan is still part of the basic categories of Timão, but is a name used a lot by Vítor Pereira in the training of CT Joaquim Grava.

The defender, in fact, has seven calls-up for games with the professional team — two of them in Copa Libertadores games — and was even a starter for Timão in the debut in the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa-RJ, at the Café stadium, in Londrina (PR).

The defender has been called up with some frequency to defend the Brazilian under-20 team and was a starter in friendlies against Paraguay, on the 8th of this month, and Uruguay, last Sunday (12th). The Timão athlete caught the attention of two English clubs, who are evaluating the possibility of formalizing a proposal at the opening of the next transfer window, in early July – this month English clubs can only register domestic transfers, not international ones.

O UOL Esporte found that Corinthians has not yet received any contact from European clubs by Robert Renan.

At the end of last year, Corinthians’ football board anticipated foreign interest and renewed the athlete’s contract until December 31, 2024. The termination fine for clubs outside Brazil is stipulated at 50 million euros (R$ 266 million at the current price), but Timão can accept an offer lower than this amount.

The signing of the current contract even took place days after the player received an offer of 4 million euros (R$ 21 million) from a club in the First Division of Spanish football.