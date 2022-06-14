Why do cryptocurrencies accumulate a fall of up to 80% in the year? Should I buy?

The eight most popular cryptocurrencies are all in the negative this year, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Quantum Finance. Until May 31, the drop ranges from 44.22% (bitcoin) to 80.58% (filecoin).

The period is what industry experts call “crypto winter”. What to do at this time? Is it a good time to invest or is it better to stay out? See what market professionals say.

Cryptocurrency fall in the year, until May 31

Bitcoin – 44.22%

– 44.22% Stellar – 54.05%

Ethereum – 57.27%

Litecoin – 62.26%

Bitcoin Cash – 62.34%

Cash – 62.34% Chainlink – 68.47%

Uniswap – 73.29%

Filecoin – 80.58%

Why are cryptocurrencies plummeting?

There are two reasons, basically.

“The value of a cryptocurrency is a variable of the amount of money available in the world economy”, explains Álvaro villahead of sales at Messem Investimentos.

“When the US Central Bank raises the feeswhich is what is happening now, it is as if he took off money from the economy”, he explains. If there is less money in circulation, the value of cryptos also falls. As cryptocurrencies are high-risk assets, in this scenario, investors end up selling cryptos to invest in safer assets, such as the dollar.

Another explanation is more technical. Cryptocurrencies are the result of what is called mining. Several people and companies use supercomputers to help maintain the entire system. In return, they receive rewards in cryptocurrency.

“Every four years, the payment amount for this mining drops by half. The last time this happened was between November and December 2020”, explains Felipe candleequity analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

When this process, called “halving“, the supply of cryptocurrencies on the market falls, and their value rises. That’s why in recent years many of them have had stratospheric valuations. A bitcoinin the last “halving“, ended up going from R$ 14 thousand to more than R$ 60 thousand, a value reached last year.

“It was a boom cycle”, explains candle. And, like every cycle, it passes. When it ends, the so-called “winter crypto” which the market is now going through. “This does not mean that the money will turn to dust. the market for crypto is something that is here to stay, it will not disappear”, says candle.

Is it worth buying now to take advantage of lower prices?

For villagives messif you don’t have a goal to use the money in the future, better stay out.

“Exchange transactions are made to use money up front. In my opinion, crypto it is not an investment. If you want to apply with the objective only of obtaining an appreciation up front, it’s a mistake “, he says.

candle, from Ativa, on the contrary, believes that yes, it can be an opportunity to buy at lower prices. But he recommends diversifying, buying multiple currencies, and using only a portion of your savings in that market.

“It’s a long-term investment,” he says. And that varies a lot, always with strong falls and highs.

It is necessary to analyze well before buying cryptocurrencies, whether for transfers or for investment. The exchange house must be registered with the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission).

And beware of scams: on Instagram and other networks, for example, many people present themselves as cryptocurrency brokers. But many are what the market calls “piramideiros” who collect people’s money by promising high earnings. And, in fact, the money is not even converted into cryptocurrency.