Wiggins and Thompson shine, Warriors beat Celtics to one win from title

Warriors achieve crucial victory and could lift the cup on Thursday

In Game 5 of the NBAO Golden State Warriors made the noise of his fans at the Chase Center count this Monday and won the Boston Celtics by 104 to 94.

With the result, the NBA Finals best-of-7 series is now 3-2 for the Warriors, who have two chances to be champions. Game 6 takes place at TD Garden, on Thursday, at 10 pm (Brasilia), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The size of the importance of Game 5? To this day in history, the team that won the fifth game of the Finals in a 2-2 series has won 22 of the 30 times it has happened.

Boston suffered a lot from his perimeter kicks in the match. The team’s first 3, after 12 unsuccessful attempts, came four minutes from the end of the second quarter, with Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins was the real “owner” of the first half, with 16 points and 7 rebounds in the first two quarters alone, helping the Warriors go into the break with a 51-39 lead.

The Celtics returned excited from the break. With Tatum inspired and with 3-pointers, Boston turned the game around and took advantage of a poor start from the Warriors, who had just four points in the first 6 minutes.

But at the end of the end, the Warriors woke up, especially after Jordan Poole’s near-midfield 3, and kept the momentum going to seal victory in the final period.

Unlike the rest of the series, in Game 5 finally Draymond Green appeared, contributing on both sides of the court, setting the Warriors on offense and even scoring more than he had been doing in this series.

Who “stayed in the locker room” was Stephen Curry, who didn’t convert a 3 in even 9 attempts, shooting an overall 7 of 22 on his field shots. However, the point guard contributed with 8 assists. That was Curry’s first game since 2018 without a 3-pointer made.

Statistics

Stephen Curry: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists

Andrew Wiggins: 26 points, 13 rebounds

Klay Thompson: 21 points