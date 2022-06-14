Will Smith prepares big comeback with hit sequel after Oscar controversy

After slapping the comedian in the face Chris Rocklive from Oscar in March of this year, Will Smith prepares to return to work on the big screen.

The assault resulted in a 10-year ban for the actor from any event organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, the entity responsible for the Oscars, in addition to having several of his productions taken from platforms.

Best Actor winner for acting in King Richard: Creating Champions (2021), suffered the consequences of the aggression when defending a bad joke made by Chris to his wife Jade Pinkett Smithfor not having hair due to illness alopecia.

According to a report in the British newspaper The Sun, a source close to the 53-year-old actor revealed that he has invested in the sequel to the film. I’m the Legend (2007), which was one of the highlights of his career.

The source also revealed that the actor has been in therapy and has been working more behind the scenes in a discreet way and has avoided all kinds of exposure after the fact. Smith hasn’t posted anything on his social media accounts after he wrote an apology to Chis Rock.

for the production of I am Legend 2the actor is counting on the collaboration of screenwriter Akiva Goldsman. Smith will return as the scientist Robert Neville who seeks a cure for the zombie plague that plagues the world.

I Am Legend 2 Casts Michael B. Jordan

I’m the Legend was released in 2007 and was a huge success in the industry, garnering critical acclaim. In the first film, Brazilian actress Alice Braga was part of the cast and for the sequel, the feature will feature actor Michael B. Jordan.

“The concept is being developed by Warner Bros., and there is no indication that Will will be removed from the project. He’s a producer on the film and his production company is in charge of development,” the source told The Sun.

“Will will be back at some point, the question is which studio will give him that opportunity. The public’s negative feelings towards him have waned in recent weeks as the world has focused on other stories, such as the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. And Will is in therapy and staying out of the spotlight.”

“Hollywood loves comeback stories with crumbling stars returning in grand projects like Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibson, Drew Barrumore and Winona Ryder,” the source concludes.

Will Smith’s publicist did not comment on the statements published by the British newspaper.

