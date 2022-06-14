Windows 11 23H2: see first news about the 2023 update

The first major update to the Windows 11 it hasn’t even arrived yet and we already have news about the second update of the operating system. As would be expected, the patch 23:02 for the operating system Microsoft should arrive in the second half of 2023 – but this information did not come directly from the developer company.

According to Windows Latest, some changes planned for the 2023 major update have already been found on the Dev Channel. She’s being called “Sun Valley 3” or “copper” (Copper, in free translation) and, among the main changes, would be improvements to touchscreen and tablet features.

With that, Microsoft would have a good chance of going head-to-head with apple and Google in the touch screen market. According to “sources familiar with the development”, approached by the Windows Latest“Windows 11 23H2 will prove that Microsoft’s tablet ambitions remain unshakable.”

Windows 10 has retained some tablet-compatible features of Windows 8. Windows 11 does not come with a tablet mode. (Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

Other than that, the 23H2 update would bring improvements to Windows 11 apps based on this year’s update. In theory, it is still at the beginning of its conception.

The first 22H2 update for Windows 11 should be released in Spring 2022 period, i.e. from end of september. Microsoft has moved its Windows feature updates system to an annual cadence, meaning there will only be one major patch per year, typically in the second half of the year.