Windows 11: New Tabbed File Explorer Design Coming Soon

One of the main additions to browsers was certainly the implementation of tabs, allowing you to open more than one page without having to open more pages of the internet browsing application. Thus, one of the most requested resources for the File Explorer of Windows is the arrival of Tabs, which have been requested for a long time and which are finally close to being added to the Windows 11.

Some channel users Windows Insider Beta recently received the update 22621160which brings the new File Explorer with Tabsallowing the user to use just one application window to open multiple folders and locations simultaneously.

Although not sent to all users of the beta channela Microsoft guarantees that it is only waiting for the comments of the community that is testing the functionality to know if it is having a problem or if it can be released to all users of the Windows 11.

the arrival of the new File Explorer to beta channel surprised everyone, as it was just released on the Insider Dev channel, more specifically this past weekend. It is believed that the new functionality will be inserted in the final version of the 22H2 update for the Windows 11as it is in build 22621 where the File Explorer is being tested.

There is no release date for the update yet.Windows 11 22H2but in addition to File Explorernews for the Media Player and other applications of the operating system itself should receive news.

Glad to know that the tabs on File Explorer are about to be inserted into the app for all users? Share in the comments with your opinion!

