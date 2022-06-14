With five casualties, Atltico discloses related to the game with Cear

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Ademir (left) should return to the starting lineup for Atltico against Cear

Atltico released, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (14), the list of related parties for the game with Cear, for the 12th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Galo has five casualties to face Vozo at 7pm this Wednesday (15), at Arena Castelo, in Fortaleza.

Atltico has casualties in all sectors. Defender Igor Rabello stayed in Belo Horizonte to watch the birth of his first child. On the other hand, left-back Dod is undergoing physical reconditioning after knee surgery.

Atltico related to the game with Cear

Goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael

Sides: Arana, Guga and Mariano

Defenders: Alonso, Hiago, Nathan Silva and Rver

Socks: Calebe, Castilho, Neto, Otvio, Rubens and Nacho Fernndez

Forwards: Ademir, Fbio Gomes, Hulk, Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Eduardo Vargas

In 6th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 17 points, Atltico seeks to recover after a sequence of three games without victories in the main national competition. Coach “El Turco” Mohamed is under pressure from the crowd and is looking to recover the team’s good performance in order to stay in office.