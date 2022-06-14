With Iranian influencers on board, Venezuelan Conviasa receives another Airbus A340-600

Photo: Conviasa





The Venezuelan airline Conviasa received a second Airbus A340-600, which previously operated with the Iranian company Mahan Air. Registered YV-3535 and named “General Rafael Urdaneta”, the new jet will be used in the company’s international expansion. The plane landed in Porlamar with 23 tour operators and influencers from the Islamic Republic of Iran, totaling 70 passengers.

As reported by the website Aviacionline, a celebration took place at Santiago Mariño Airport with various cultural events that included typical music, traditional dances and handicraft exhibitions from the eastern region of Venezuela, to welcome visitors, who will promote Venezuela in their country.

Conviasa plans to regularly operate to Iran from June 18, 2022 with one flight every 15 days. This will be the company’s only destination in the Middle East. The flights are scheduled to be operated on Airbus A340 aircraft with 255 seats in three classes.

Venezuela and Iran have recently strengthened their relations and the objective of this new air service is to expand tourism and trade between the two countries. The Islamic nation is among the destinations authorized by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) for regular passenger and cargo flights in Venezuelan territory.





For now, the Venezuelan airline’s long-haul aircraft fleet comprises four aircraft from the Airbus A340 family:

– A340-200 : YV1004 “Simón Bolívar El Libertador”.

– A340-300 : YV3507 “Antonio José de Sucre Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho”.

– Airbus A340-600 Registration: YV3533 “Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda”.

– Airbus A340-600 : YV3535 “General Rafael Urdaneta”.

The company expects to receive an Airbus A340-500 with VIP configuration for presidential use from Qatar Amiri Flight soon.



