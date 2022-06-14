Without Jô, Corinthians monitors the market in search of a striker; target is not set yet

O Corinthians is monitoring the ball market to try to make up for the absence of a striker. Last Thursday, the club and the player Jô terminated their contract by mutual agreement and now, in the main team, only Júnior Moraes is a reference in the position.

“We know that we have a lack, with Jô’s departure, even more so. We work on that, but we still don’t have a defined target or a negotiation in progress. We monitor the market more,” said President Duilio Monteiro Alves in an interview with ge.

Asked about the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, free on the market after his departure from Manchester United, he was emphatic: there was no further contact with the player.

“We still don’t have that defined, regardless of what happened back there. It was a consultation. We know that these are very high values. We await the market movements, our technician and commission analyze some names. You can’t create expectations in the crowd, and we didn’t have any more contact with Cavani. It has a month for the opening of the window, we have decisive games before it, we are focused on that, but we follow some names and the movements of the market”, he added.

Corinthians starts, starting next week, the round of 16 phase of both the Copa do Brasil, when they face Santos, and Libertadores, against Boca Juniors. Before that, however, there will be games for the Brazilian Championship, starting with Athletico-PR this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasilia time), at Arena da Baixada.

