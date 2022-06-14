Woman calculates 100 billion digits of Pi and breaks record

Emma’s fascination with Pi started when she was just 12 years old (Getty Images)

Woman calculates 100 billion digits of Pi;

Mathematical constant starts at 3.14 and has no end;

Emma Haruka Iwao works at Google Cloud and used the system for discovery.

Google Cloud engineer Emma Haruka Iwao broke her own Guinness Book record by calculating 100 billion digits of Pi, the famous mathematical constant that starts with the numbers 3.14 and has no end.

Emma’s saga in search of new numbers that make up Pi lasted 157 days, which corresponds to another five months, and was only possible thanks to Google’s computerized system. The previous record was 31.4 billion digits, achieved in 2019 over a period of 121 days. Although it took more days, reaching the current number was twice as fast, as 100 is much greater than 31.

The reason that made this possible is related to improvements in Google Cloud infrastructure, especially with regard to compute, storage and networking. The machine used is an n2-highmen with Intel Xeon 128 vCPUs and 864 GB of RAM. At the end of the research, 82 petabytes of data read and written by the device were generated.

Emma’s fascination with Pi started when she was just 12 years old. “When I was a kid, I downloaded a program to calculate pi on my own computer,” said Google Cloud’s Advocate Developer. “The scientific community keeps counting, Pi does not have a transcendental end, which means it cannot be written as a finite polynomial. Furthermore, we do not see the end of the evolution of computing. As well as the introduction of electronic computers in the 1940s and the discovery of faster algorithms in the 1960s to 1980s, we can still see another fundamental change keeping pace.”

Emma currently works directly with Google Cloud’s cloud developers, focusing on high-performance computing and programming language topics.