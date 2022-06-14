World’s first solar car can run for up to seven months without charging

+



Solar car prototype created by startup Lightyear (Photo: Disclosure/Lightyear)

The prototype of a solar carmade in 2018 by startup lightyear, seems to have finally gotten off the ground. Last week, the Dutch company announced the launch of the Lightyear 0, a vehicle electric powered by sunlight that is capable of running for up to seven months in certain countries, no charging required.

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle consumes 10.5kWh for every 100 kilometers traveled at an average speed of 110 km/h. It is equipped with five square meters of solar arrays, which allow the capture of energy to run 70 kilometers per day. Therefore, the vehicle would be able to travel for more than a semester on routes of 35 kilometers within countries that do not experience intense cold.

This first version was given the number zero as its name, as it is the first in a sequel that the company plans to release in the coming years. “After six years of testing and redesigning, and facing countless obstacles, Lightyear 0 is proof that the impossible can become possible. The car will pave the way for a new era of clean mobility,” Lex Hoefsloot, the company’s founder, told designtaxi.com.

In its internal structure, the car has a minimalist design, vegan materials, suede seats and ecological microfiber. At 1,575 kilograms and a drag coefficient of less than 0.19 (a scale that measures the stability of a motorbike), it promises to be the most aerodynamic family electric vehicle out there.

The Lightyear 0 is now available for sale, at a cost of 250 thousand euros (about R$ 1.3 million, at the current price). At this first moment, the company is producing only 946 units, with delivery scheduled for November. The money raised will be used to improve the technology and invest in new versions, which should reach the market with a “more affordable value”, according to the manufacturer.