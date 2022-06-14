Xiaomi 12 Ultra: datasheet of the next ‘Android king’ leaks | Cell

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has had new datasheet details revealed in the last few hours. The circuit of rumors about the future cellular is effervescent and, this time, the specialized site 91 Mobiles indicates that the model will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate. In this way, it would be an interesting product for the gamer audience.

The publication adds that the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. The RAM memory must be between 8 GB and 12 GB, with the LPDDR5 format, the most advanced today. There would still be options with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

2 of 3 Xiaomi 12 Ultra may have borderless screen and discreet camera according to this rendering — Photo: Playback/TechDroider Xiaomi 12 Ultra may have a borderless screen and discreet camera according to this rendering — Photo: Reproduction/TechDroider

Speculation continues with the specifications of the cameras, which can have 50 MP, 48 MP and 48 MP sensors, respectively, on the back of the phone, and 20 megapixels on the front. The phone can get a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

A sketch published last week could indicate what the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will look like, if the rumors surrounding it are confirmed. The 3D concept also speculates what the rear will look like if the confirmed partnership with lens maker Leica bears fruit already this generation. The cell phone can also have ceramic and leather in its design.

There are strong indications that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra should leave the factory with Android 12 and MIUI 13 systems. However, as the manufacturer has never commented on these rumors, we will only be able to prove whether this will all become real next month, when the device is officially introduced. The price is kept confidential.

The predecessor Mi 11 Ultra became known as the “king of Android” by the specialized press precisely because of its premium technical file, with several cutting-edge features already last year. If the manufacturer confirms the hardware, it could easily take over this post in 2022.

3 of 3 Xiaomi 12 is sold in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Xiaomi 12 is sold in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Ultra version of Xiaomi 12 is long awaited by fans of the brand. While it does not arrive, Brazilian consumers turn to the conventional Xiaomi 12, which landed here at very high prices, which put it in a direct confrontation with Apple and its iPhone 13.

