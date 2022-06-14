Xiaomi decided to announce the new Xiaomi Box 4S Max for Chinese only

Without much fanfare, the company Xiaomi decided to announce the new Xiaomi Box 4S Max, exclusively for Chinese consumers, containing an approximate value of 500 yuan (about R$ 365, at the current price).

The quality offered by the Chinese company’s Smart TV Box has up to 4K/60fps production and 8K decoding via an HDMI 2.1 output.

As for its design, there is not much difference between other models already launched by the company, such as the Mi Box 4S and Mi Box 4S Pro. However, the product has an Amlogic S905X3 quad-core processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi TV Box 4S Max will launch together with MIUI in the Chinese country, however, if the company grants a device to other regions of the world, it is possible that Android TV will get its operating system available to consumers in the West.

The company’s new TV Box 4S Max also features HDR, HDR, Dolby Audio, DTS, a USB port, 3.5mm audio output, Bluetooth and dual band Wi-Fi. According to the information provided, the weight of the TV Box 4S Max is approximately 375 grams and measures only 16 millimeters in thickness with 95 millimeters in width and length.

However, so far there has been no information from the company that the Xiaomi Box 4S Max will be launched on the global market.