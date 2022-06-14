Your Netflix account is in use on multiple devices; and now?

Received notice that your Netflix account is in use on multiple devices? This is a common error and can prevent you from accessing the platform. Fortunately, the problem can be fixed within minutes.

The error appears when the number of devices connected simultaneously exceeds the limit allowed by the plan. In this case, the users who connect first will have preference in the system. If you try to access the account later, you will see one of the messages below:

“Your Netflix account is in use on other devices”;

“Your account is being accessed on too many screens”;

“Your Netflix is ​​in use on too many devices.”

When contracting the plan, the service details the advantages of each option and, together with that, the number of simultaneous accesses that are allowed. It is possible that, after some time of use, you will not remember this information. Video streaming has three plans: Basic, Standard and Premium. See the limits of each below.

Basic Plan: one screen;

Standard Plan: two screens;

Premium Plan: four screens.

To investigate the problem, go to the “What was watched” page, which gathers the history of all logins. If you do not identify the most recent activity, it is possible that an unknown person has hacked into the account. Although it is not possible to confirm this hypothesis , there are measures to solve the problem and also ensure login security.

How to solve the Netflix multi-device error

Streaming does not detail the devices logged in, nor does it allow you to disconnect an unknown device from the account. The only solution, therefore, is to take down all logins at once.

The process is very simple. Access Netflix (Android l iOS l Web) through the browser and in the upper right corner, tap the three-dash button. Under “Account”, select the command “Sign out of all devices”. Then tap “Exit” to confirm the decision. Take the opportunity to change your password.

If your Netflix account is in use on multiple devices, you must end all active sessions and, if necessary, change the account password (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

If this action does not resolve the issue immediately, do not despair. At times, the Netflix app operates as if it is playing some content, even though it is not. So the issue doesn’t always involve account security.

As it is not possible to confirm that an intrusion has occurred, you should take the measures above. According to the stream, the error can persist for up to two hours. If the problem persists for a longer time, it is recommended that you contact Netflix support.