10 tech news to get your day started (15/06)

1. Google Duplex is officially launched in Brazil. Google Duplex technology uses artificial intelligence to automate calls and is already in use in the country! Know more.

2. Dall-E: See the most bizarre creations of the AI ​​imager. Demogorgon playing basketball, statue of the handsome Squidward and Shrek shaking hands with Hitler are just a few examples of the tool’s results.

3. WhatsApp launches chat transfer from Android to iPhone. Devices must have at least Android 5 and iOS 15.5 installed to perform the transfer.

4. Dark web: Brazilian data has already generated BRL 88 million. More than 720 thousand data from Brazilians have already been sold on the dark web.

5. Joker 2 could be a musical and have Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Actress and singer Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, which could be a musical; Look!

6. AC Valhalla will have more free content, including roguelite mode. Check out the news for the game revealed by Ubisoft at an anniversary event.

7. Google will offer 500 thousand training grants in Brazil. Google’s goal is to provide more opportunities for black, young, female and visually impaired people in Brazil.

8. New Fire TV Stick Lite is released with buttons for Netflix and Prime. The technical specifications of the dongle are similar to the previous model, however, the remote control offers some new features.

9. Jurassic Park: Skeleton that inspired the movie’s Velociraptor is up for auction. The fossil served as the inspiration for the appearance and behavior of Velociraptors in Jurassic Park.

10. Freedom Ship: Ship could become city for 100,000 people. If the project comes to fruition, the Freedom Ship megaship would have the capacity to carry 100,000 passengers moored in a ‘floating city’.