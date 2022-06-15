10 things you didn’t know about the biggest survey site

Here are some interesting facts about the company that made life easier for internet users around the world.

If you spent your childhood before the 2000s, you certainly remember what it was like to turn to encyclopedias for schoolwork. Today, in a matter of seconds, we can have access to the answers to basically any type of question. Amazing, isn’t it?

This facility is only possible thanks to the internet and, when we talk about the internet, it is practically impossible not to think about the gigantic Googlethe company that started as a search service and today is one of the great references not only in research, but also in data collection and storage.

Next, discover some trivia about google:

Although we have this idea that Google has all the answers in the world, the truth is that 16% of searches performed on the site daily are unpublished searches. The company’s founders tried to sell it in 1999 for just $1 million. The proposal was refused. Every minute, 2 million Google searches are performed. The first doodlewhich is the daily artwork of the Google homepage, was made in 1998 and paid homage to the Burning Man festival. When a Google employee dies, their spouse receives half of that employee’s monthly pay for 10 years. If he has young children, they each receive the sum of $1,000 a month until they are 19 years old. You know the “I’m feeling lucky” button? Merely maintaining this tool costs $110 million a year. The company makes approximately $20 billion a year from ads alone. Currently, Google is working on developing a computer so intelligent that it will be able to program itself. The name “Google” was actually a typo. The original idea was for the site to be called googlewhich is a word that refers to the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. In August 2013, the Google went offline for 5 minutes. That was enough for worldwide internet traffic to drop by 40%.

So, did you already know all these curiosities about the company?