9 short hair straight from the red carpet to get inspired – Vogue

Lucy Boynton (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

For those who are thinking of radically changing their look or just updating their haircut in the coming days, we have prepared a selection of nine short hairstyles. who walked straight off the red carpet for inspiration.

from the actress Lucy Boynton with a super versatile blonde bob, going through the pixie of Rebecca Hallthe platinum mohawk of Tilda Swinton and the curly and gray strands of Sharon Stone.

And to achieve the perfect finish on short hair, it is essential that you have products for hair preparation and finishing, as well as accessories such as a powerful dryer, iron and babyliss for touch-ups.

Check out the photos below and get inspired.

Viola Davis (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Lea Seydoux (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Dominique Tipper (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Sophie Okonedo (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Jessie Buckley (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Kristen Stewart (Photo by St (Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton (Photo by Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Photo: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Below, check out some products that will help you to reproduce the hairstyles:

Acquaflora and Keune Salt Spray (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Surf Spray Liquid Gel, Acquaflora – Alcohol-free, salt-free formula with seawater effect through modeling resins that stylize for a long time, but with a soft touch. Buy at this link

Style Salt Mist, Keune – Non-aerosol texture spray with medium hold and low shine. Ideal for creating deconstructed and long-lasting waves with an after-beach effect. Buy at this link

Defining Mousse Vertix, Keune and Wella (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Vertix Strong Fixing Mousse – The vertix curl defining mousse was developed to keep the curved shapes of the hair defined for hours its exclusive formula with coconut oil and uv filter, hydrates and protects the curls for longer. Buy at this link

Style salt mousse, Keune – With high fixation and matte finish, the product lifts the hair at the root, textures and gives volume. Perfect for creating a beach wave hair style, the effect of scrunched hair, natural and messy curls and waves, even on fine and thin hair. Buy at this link

EIMI Shape Control Modeling Mousse, Wella Professionals – Buy from this link

Philco Deluxe Dryer and Brush Kit and Philco Kit with Board, Brush and Cache (Photo: Reproduction)

Philco Deluxe Kit: 2100W dryer and dryer brush. Buy at this link

Philco Kit with Board, Brush and Cacheador. Buy at this link

Modeling Boards (Photo: Reproduction)

Titanium rose gold plank, Britannia: Compact and lightweight, providing better performance with less effort. Buy at this link

Essenza Modeling Board: with Ceramic Coating Digital Display and Temperature selection. Buy at this link

Essenza Modeling Board with Double Ceramic Keratin Coatings and Temperature Selector. Buy at this link

Infrared rose board, Philco: steam function that hydrates and helps keep hair shiny and soft. Buy at this link

Hair curlers (Photo: Playback)

Vertix professional hair curler – Buy from this link

Professional Vertix hair curler. conical tube – Buy from this link

Curling Pro Modeler, Kiss New York – Buy from this link

Fixing spray TIGI Bed Head, Vertix and John Frieda (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Hard Head Fixing Spray, TIGI Bed Head – With instant drying, it fixes and controls the wires like you’ve never seen before. Buy at this link

Hair Spray Normal Fixation, Vertix – has a combination of nourishing oils, vitamins and mineral salts, which do not dry out the hair, in addition to finishing hairstyles with a loose and natural effect for up to 18 hours. Buy at this link

Luxurious Volume Hairspray Forever Full, John Frieda – Innovative ultra-light formula provides body and volume with extreme shine, for styles that last all day. Buy at this link

All products featured in Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may be paid via commission. Prices were verified in the publication of this content. Prices and availability are subject to variation.