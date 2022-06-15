‘A Proof of Love’ airs this Tuesday

posted on 06/14/2022 09:00



(credit: PlayArte/Disclosure)

Attraction of this Tuesday’s Afternoon Session (14/06), A proof of love is a drama starring Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva.

The plot of the feature brings the experience of a family, which discovers a disease in the first years of life of their first daughter. Kate’s (Sofia Vassilieva) parents, Sara (Cameron Diaz) and Brian Fitzgerald (Jason patric), discover that their daughter has leukemia. However, the doctor suggests to the family that they have a test tube child to be a compatible donor with Kate.

After accepting the proposal, Anna (Abigail Breslin) is born, who since birth is required to perform various medical procedures, for the sake of her sister’s life. At one point, Anna gets tired of submitting to such processes and goes to court to request medical emancipation in order to be able to make decisions about what to do with her own body.

The cast is formed by Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack, under the direction of Nick Cassavetes.

Check out the trailer for A proof of love