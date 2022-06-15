Actress apologizes after leaking photos of Thor: Love and Thunder

One of the most anticipated films of the year, it has done everything to not let any information reach the public before its release. However, the actress Tessa Thompsonwent viral on the internet after leaking a behind-the-scenes photo of Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the feature, she will give life to the character Valkyrie, who is one of the heroines of the story. Without imagining the proportion that the photo would have, she wanted to register the moment when she was wearing her costume during the recordings, and shared a selfie with her stepmother, through a messaging app.

After receiving the file from the actress, the stepmother made a post on Instagram. To the family’s surprise, the photo did not take long to go viral and be among the main news sites.

The star said she was surprised and had no idea this could happen.

”I sent a photo to my stepmother and she posted it on Instagram. yes it wasn’t me [quem colocou nas redes] and this is an important thing. She feels terrible. I’m sorry, Marvel. I’m sorry, Disney. I will never send selfies again,’” she stated.

It’s not the first time this kind of accident has happened.

The actress’ statements were given during an interview with Fandango All Access, where she was accompanied by Chris Hemsworth and the director Taika Waititi.

On the occasion, the filmmaker recalled another similar case that also happened in the studios of Marvelwith the actor Mark Ruffalo.

At the time, they were in the studio with Thor: Ragnarokwhen the interpreter Hulk did a live broadcast with fans. Turns out, he forgot to turn off the application and ended up recording exclusively the first ten minutes of the final version.

To justify himself, he said at the time that it was his first live and that he told the team that he didn’t have much experience.

”I told them I’d never done it before, but they assured me it was smooth and easy. When the movie was about to start I pressed the stop button, put my cell phone in my pocket and sat down. I looked like those old people who don’t know how to handle technology”, he declared at the time.

For the new Thor, fans can expect a more human version of the god of thunder, who will question his existence and travel through a process of self-discovery.

The film, which will also feature Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Prattpremieres on July 7.

