After leaking photo from the set of Thor 4, actress apologizes to Marvel

The details of Marvel productions are always well guarded by the studio. However, after a photo from the set of Thor 4 leaked, the actress apologized for the mistake.

Tessa Thompson, who will return to the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, had sent a photo of the character’s costume to her stepmother, who posted it on Instagram.

The image dropped on the internet back in January, long before the official trailer was released. The actress revealed the information during an interview with Fandango All Access.

“I sent a photo to my stepmother and she posted it on Instagram. yes it wasn’t me [quem colocou nas redes] and this is an important thing. She feels terrible,” the actress said. “I’m sorry, Marvel. I’m sorry, Disney. It’s not my fault. I will never send selfies again.”

Despite what happened, the actress remains in Marvel, and with her character. But, not to leave her feeling the only one to blame, director Taika Waititi even revealed that there was another leak in 2017.

The leak involved actor Mark Ruffalo, who was in a movie theater at the session of Thor 3, when the star began to live stream the premiere.

“Someone said ‘stream you live at the premiere’ and he said ‘great’. He sat with his camera pointing his pocket at the screen.” “Someone came running after ten minutes and took his phone out of his pocket.”

Waititi, just this week, walked out of an interview after feeling uncomfortable with a personal question.

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.