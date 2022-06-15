Amber Heard Denies Reports She Was Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’ Over Johnny Depp Judgment

+



Amber Heard as the character Mera in Aquaman (2018) (Photo: reproduction)

Amber Heard is denying rumors that she will be replaced in ‘Aquaman 2’ after the verdict in her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

The alleged cut of the actress’ scenes in the film has been debated on social media for weeks. While an online petition for the artist’s removal has garnered more than 4.6 million signatures, with supporters claiming she has been beating Depp over the course of their marriage, a source on the site Just Jared claimed that executives were indeed considering dropping the artist from the new feature film, which has already been filmed. “Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They will be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” the insider said, adding that a new person would be cast in the role of the character Mera in the DC Comics cinematic universe.

However, Heard denied this possibility after the publication of Just Jared had repercussions in the international press. Searched by British newspaper daily mail commenting on the rumour, the actress said through her representatives: “‘The rumor continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and a little insane.”

Amber Heard during the announcement of the jury’s decision in her defamation case against Johnny Depp (Photo: reproduction)

Before the matter of Just Jared, KC Walsh, a journalist for the GWW vehicle who is known for his contact with insiders in the American film industry, had previously written on Twitter that Warner Bros. would have had a meeting and decided to cut all Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’.

In testimony in court in Fairfax, Virginia, the 36-year-old actress herself spoke about her efforts to remain in the cast of the DC Comics film amid her legal battle with Johnny Depp, which involved reports of domestic violence from both partners. sides. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie – they didn’t want to include me,” she told the jury.

Amber Heard behind the scenes of Aquaman 2 (Photo: publicity)

“I was given a script and then new versions of the text that took out scenes that had action that showed my character and another – without giving away spoilers – the two of them fighting each other,” she added. “They basically took a lot out of my role. They just removed a lot [de sequências].”

Heard’s account was reinforced by Kathryn Arnold, a former film producer who now works as a specialist consultant in Hollywood. She told the court that the actress only continued in ‘Aquaman 2’ because her co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan “were committed to her” and “were adamant that she was in the film.”

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in Aquaman (2018) (Photo: Disclosure)

The official synopsis and trailer for ‘Aquaman 2’, which is expected to hit theaters in 2023, has yet to be released by Warner Bros.

AMBER HEARD X JOHNNY DEPP

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were suing each other for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court over the course of their marriage, which ran from 2015 to 2017.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won in the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her complaints against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers claimed that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp when they were together (Photo: Getty Images)

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.

The actress can still appeal this court decision.