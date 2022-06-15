Amber Heard denies she was cut from ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard in court in a lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp. Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

News summary:

Amber Heard denies the cut of participation in “Aquaman 2”

According to Just Jared, the actress would be replaced in the new feature

However, she claimed the ad is “inaccurate and insane”

Although the portal Just Jared has disclosed that Amber Heard would be replaced in “Aquaman 2” after a test of the first version of the film, the actress denies that it was cut from the production. According to TMZ, she claims that the news is nothing more than an “inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane” rumor.

According to the first portal, Warner Bros. would do reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman for the new feature in addition to a new actress being chosen to play Mera, Heard’s character, in upcoming DC projects.

It is worth remembering that rumors about the cancellation of Heard’s participation in the sequel have been going on since early April, when the trial of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation began.

Even the hashtag “#boycottaquaman2” was raised by Johnny Depp fans to pressure the film studio to cut all Heard scenes from the edit. However, producer Peter Safran even released a statement in which he defended the actress’ permanence in the long.

final verdict

On trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, the jury found that Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an opinion piece, published by her in December 2018, in which the actress made a statement about domestic abuse.

After winning the legal battle, Johnny Depp will receive from his ex-partner more than 10 million dollars – R$ 48 million at the current price. In turn, the star will also compensate the famous in 2 million dollars – almost R$ 10 million.

Understand the controversial case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in a $50 million lawsuit. The lawsuit was prompted by an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Keep reading

Although Depp was not named in the article, the star claimed it cost him lucrative film roles. Heard then counter-sued her ex-husband, with a $100 million claim over statements his lawyer made about his abuse allegations.

The couple met in 2011 while filming “Diary of a Drunken Journalist”, and got married in 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: