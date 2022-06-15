Amber Heard is cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ and role will be recast, says website

+



Mera and Aquaman (Photo: Playback)

Amber Heard is being cut from Aquaman 2according to the website Just Jared, and her role, Princess Mera, will be recast. According to the vehicle, Warner tested the film with the public and even decided to reshoot some scenes with Jason Momoa, who plays the hero, and Nicole Kidman, his mother. Amber’s tenure in the franchise had already been questioned during the rocky six-week defamation trial against her, filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which the actress lost.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe official title of Aquaman 2is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Everything indicates that the studio has made a test screening, made in advance for a selected audience, so that the reactions of that audience will allow those changes to be made to the production before the official release.

“Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They are going to do reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.” Just Jaredadding that the new actress would play Mera in Aquaman 2 and any future DC movies.

It is worth remembering that fans asked that Amber be cut from Aquaman, since Depp also lost his role in the franchise fantastic beasts after allegations of domestic violence against the actress. The actor is suing his ex-wife, claiming he was being defamed and that he never assaulted her or any other woman. Amber stated in an interview this week that she made mistakes, but always spoke the truth.