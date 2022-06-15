Amber Heard keeps ‘every word’ of testimony from the trial she lost against Johnny Depp | Movie theater

Amber Heard said she keeps “every word” of her testimony in the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She made this statement in an interview with the NBC TV network, which released an excerpt on Tuesday (14).

After a six-week legal process in a courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital, the jury ruled that Depp should be awarded more than $10 million in damages, and that Heard should receive two million from his ex-boyfriend. husband.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the two exchanged allegations of domestic abuse and Heard was the target of insults on the networks as the hearings unfolded.

“I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard told NBC.

Depp has filed a lawsuit demanding $50 million in damages against Heard for an article the actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018, which describes him as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against ex-wife

The actress, meanwhile, filed a counter-demand for 100 million after Depp’s lawyer called her allegations of abuse “rumor.”

In another excerpt from the NBC interview, she vented about the ‘hate’ on social media.

Public opinion on the networks apparently sided with Depp and Heard’s lawyers accused the actor’s defense of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

Heard said the trial was the “most humiliating and horrible” situation he has ever been through.

“I had never felt like my own humanity had been taken away,” he added, referring to the many Depp followers she had to go through to get to the courtroom.

Heard also told NBC that he did not instigate violence during their marriage, as her ex-husband’s defense argued.

“I never had to instigate her. I responded to her. [a violência] becomes normal, as I witnessed, you have to adapt,” he said.

However, he said he regretted his own behavior during the relationship with Depp.