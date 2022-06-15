Amber Heard may lose her role in Aquaman 2 Rolling Stone

Amber Heard may be cut from the movie Aquaman 2 or have its participation reduced, according to information released on the website. Just Jared. your character, merewill be reformulated due to the troubled defamation judgment brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

According to the website, the Warnerbros. even remake some scenes with Jason Momoawhich interprets the Aquamanand Nicole Kidman. Everything indicates that the studio did a test screening to a selected audience basing the reactions of that audience to make changes to the production before the official release.

+++READ MORE: Johnny Depp denies that he tried to fire Amber Heard from Aquaman

the permanence of heard was asked when Johnny Depp was fired from his role in the saga of fantastic beasts after allegations of domestic violence against the actress. The actor sued his ex-wife for defamation and claimed he never assaulted her.

After losing defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband, Amber Heard stated in an interview with Savannah Guthrietransmitted in todayprogram of NBCwho has “a lot of regret” for what happened during her relationship with depp. “I have done and said horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in a horrible way, almost beyond recognition to myself,” she stated in the conversation.

+++READ MORE: Aquaman 2: How Jason Momoa ‘saved’ Amber Heard’s role in the movie?

In addition to Momoa and Kidmanthe list of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom count with Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), Patrick Wilson (ocean master), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (black manta), between others. The film is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023.