Amber Heard Reveals She Still Loves Johnny Depp: “I Tried My Best”

The trial of the defamation case between the two concluded two weeks ago

Amber Heard told last Tuesday (14), in an interview with Today, that she still loves her ex-husband, Johnny Deppafter the long court battle between the two over defamation cases.

The journalist Savannah Guthrie questioned her about a statement given on the first day of the trial, in which Amber stated, “I still have love for Johnny.” The interviewer asked if that meant she still had feelings for her ex-husband.

The actress replied yes: “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t.”

The ‘Aquaman’ star also said that he has no resentment or ill will towards his ex-partner. Heard understands that the statement can be tricky to understand: “I know it can be hard to understand, or it can be very easy to understand. If you’ve ever loved someone, it must be easy.”

OUTCOME OF THE JUDGMENT

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard won its verdict on June 1. The jury favored Depp and found that Heard committed defamation by calling him a “sexual abuser”.

She was ordered to pay the actor $10 million for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages. However, the second damage was reduced to $350,000 by a Virginia law that limits the amount paid in punitive damages in such cases.

Thus, Amber Head will have to pay Johnny Depp US$ 8.35 million (R$ 40.2 million), already discounting the US$ 2 million that the star will have to pay the actress, also for defamation.

CUT FROM THE PAPER

Amber Heard was cut from’Aquaman 2‘, according to information from the website JustJared. The portal announced exclusively, this Tuesday (14), that none of the scenes of the actress will be in the film.

Warner Bros. will hire another artist to replace Amber in the sequel and other DC Universe movies. However, official information and the name of the new Mera have not yet been released by the studio.

“Warner Bros. decided to replace Amber Heard after a few test screenings of the film. They will be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” an insider told JustJared.