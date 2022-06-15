Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp: ‘I Have No Resentment’ | Movie theater

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t.”

This statement was given by Amber Heard in the second part of the interview with the NBC TV network shown on Wednesday (15).

After a six-week lawsuit in a courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital, the jury ruled that Depp should be awarded more than $10 million in damages, and that Heard should receive two million from her ex-husband. .

The actress went on to talk about the feelings she feels for the actor even after “a total global humiliation”, as she described the process.

“I don’t have hard feelings or bad feelings at all. I know it can be hard to understand, or it can be very easy to understand – if you’ve ever loved someone, it must be easy,” Heard told presenter Savannah Guthrie.

Heard says that with the lawsuit over, she will return to being a full-time mother of her 1-year-old daughter “without having to juggle lawyers.”

“I think that no matter what happens, it will mean something,” Heard said when asked what she will tell her daughter about the outcome of the case.

“I did the right thing. I did everything I could to defend myself and the truth.”

Amber Heard said she keeps “every word” of her testimony in the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She made this statement in an interview with the NBC TV network, which released an excerpt on Tuesday (14).

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the two exchanged allegations of domestic abuse and Heard was the target of insults on the networks as the hearings unfolded.

“I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard told NBC.

Depp has filed a lawsuit demanding $50 million in damages against Heard for an article the actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018, which describes him as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The actress, meanwhile, filed another lawsuit seeking 100 million after Depp’s lawyer called her allegations of abuse “rumor.”

In another excerpt from the NBC interview, she vented about the ‘hate’ on social media.

Public opinion on the networks apparently sided with Depp and Heard’s lawyers accused the actor’s defense of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

Heard said the trial was the “most humiliating and horrible” situation he has ever been through.

“I had never felt like my own humanity had been taken away,” he added, referring to the many Depp followers she had to go through to get to the courtroom.

Heard also told NBC that he did not instigate violence during their marriage, as her ex-husband’s defense argued.

“I never had to instigate her. I responded to her. [a violência] becomes normal, as I witnessed, you have to adapt,” he said.

However, he said he regretted his own behavior during the relationship with Depp.