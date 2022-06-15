Amber Heard will be replaced in ‘Aquaman’ sequel

Warner Bros. is set to replace actress Amber Heard in the new production of ‘Aquaman’. After a legal fight between Amber and her ex-husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp, in which she lost the lawsuit, the actress had all the scenes removed from Aquaman 2, and the role of Mera will be replaced in the film. The information is from the American site Just Jared.

The character will be kept in the feature, but the scenes will be re-recorded with another actress. Reshoots are expected to include Jason Momoa, who plays the hero, and Nicole Kidman, his mother. In addition to replacing Heard in the production, the new chosen for the role is expected to play Mera in any other future DC production.

Also according to the site, the decision came after Warner held a test screening for a selected audience. The changes must be ready before the film’s scheduled release date of March 2023. “Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They will be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” a source told Just Jared.

Amber’s permanence had already been questioned during a six-week defamation trial against her, filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which she was ordered to pay damages of R$ 15 million. After Depp’s victory, Amber suffered a campaign to be removed from the Aquaman sequel, with a petition.