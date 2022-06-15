América-MG has Pedrinho and Paulinho Boia back; see probable team that faces Fluminense | america-mg

América-MG faces Fluminense this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Independência. This Tuesday, the team did the last preparatory training and featured the return of strikers Pedrinho and Paulinho Boia, who were undergoing treatment in the DM. The players return as options for Vagner Mancini, but they should not be starters.

After two consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão, América will face Fluminense at Independência needing to add points. Just two points away from the Z-4, Vagner Mancini’s team is going with full force, with no new embezzlement in relation to the last match, to regain the positions it has already occupied in the G-6 this year.

1 of 5 Paulinho Boia posts return to América’s training on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks Paulinho Boia posts return to América’s training on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks

To be successful in the match, Mancini understands that he needs to correct mistakes made in recent games. Therefore, the coach organized a lecture with videos prepared by the Performance Analysis Center on details of the last games and the next opponent.

3 of 5 Vagner Mancini commands América-MG training to face Fluminense — Photo: oão Zebral/ América Vagner Mancini commands América-MG training to face Fluminense — Photo: oão Zebral/ América

On the field, the team that participated in the training had the presence of Pedrinho and Paulinho Boia. The former has recovered from tonsillitis – which has been lacking in recent games – and Boia returns to the pitch after treating a strain on his left thigh. Berrío, who was doing transition work for the field, was also in training with the group.

Without new embezzlement, Mancini should repeat the lineup of the last game against São Paulo in Morumbi. Perhaps, the only doubt – or possibility – is to use Raúl Cáceres on the right-back instead of Patric, who comes from sequences of games and is going through a bad phase.

Probable America to face Fluminense

Jailson, Patric, Éder and Conti, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Aloísio