América-MG vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

After losing at home to Atlético-GO, Fluminense goes to Belo Horizonte in search of rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday night, he faces América-MG, at Independência, at 9:30 pm, for the 12th round.

For the match, the tricolor coach Fernando Diniz has a series of absences. Suspended, Jhon Arias and André, both for having received the third yellow card in the previous match, and David Braz, sent off against the Goiás team, are out. In addition to the trio, Felipe Melo and Cris Silva did not travel. Fred and Pineida are still unavailable. On the other hand, Nino, recovered from injury, and Matheus Martins, back after spending time with the under-20 team, are again at the captain’s disposal.

In América-MG, commanded by Vagner Mancini, the list of casualties is also large. The reserve goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli had a left thigh injury. In addition to him, strikers Matheusinho and Berrío, midfielder Índio Ramírez and defender Iago Maidana are also out due to medical problems. Recovered from tonsillitis, striker Pedrinho is ready to return. Also for the offensive sector, Paulinho Boia, recovering from a thigh injury, has a chance to return.

Check out all the information about the game soon:

AMERICA-MG X FLUMINENSE

Place: Independence, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/time: 06/15/2022, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

America-MG: Jailson, Patric, Éder, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Aloísio. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

Embezzlement: Berrío, Maidana, Ramírez, Mahtheusinho, Jori and Matheus Cacichioli.

hanging: Éder, Gustavinho, Henrique Almeida, Indio Ramírez, Patric and Rodriguinho.

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Marlon (Caio Paulista); Wellington, Yago and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Matheus Martins (Willian Bigode) and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas, Pineida, Fred, Felipe Melo and Cris Silva, injured; David Braz, André and Jhon Arias, suspended.

hanging: Yago, Manuel and John Kennedy.